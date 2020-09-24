Few could watch mysterious ‘light incident’ due to COVID-19

  • September 24 2020 07:00:00

Few could watch mysterious ‘light incident’ due to COVID-19

SİİRT / Anadolu Agency
Few could watch mysterious ‘light incident’ due to COVID-19

Limited guests could watch this year’s “Light incident,” which happens on every equinox for just five minutes after dawn in a historical shrine in the Tillo district of the eastern province of Siirt, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year, in the autumnal equinox on Sept. 23 and the vernal equinox on March 21, the sun shines on the graveyard of the shrine with the help of a reflecting system made 256 years ago.

“When the Islamic scholar İsmail Fakirullah died in 1734, one of his followers, İbrahim Hakkı, remarked, ‘What shall I do with a sun that does not shine on my mentor?’ and designed this light-reflecting system in Fakirullah’s shrine that only works twice a year,” said the locals telling the story of the system to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

This autumn, thanks to the system, the sun shined on the graveside of İsmail Fakirullah once again, said Siirt Governor Resul Özdemir, who was one of the guests watching the “light incident.”

İdham Aydın, the mayor of Tillo, also expressed the subliminal message of the incident. “I think İbrahim Hakkı wanted to say, ‘God can light even the darkest point’ to us,” said the mayor.

Every equinox, the sunlight reverberates on the mirror on the tower of the shrine, then goes inside a small window and enlightens only the graveside of Fakirullah’s shrine.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish novelist sues Netflix series for plagiarism

    Turkish novelist sues Netflix series for plagiarism

  2. Mosaics in ancient church unearthed

    Mosaics in ancient church unearthed

  3. Turkey to produce its own gas at an economic cost: Minister

    Turkey to produce its own gas at an economic cost: Minister

  4. Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğan's criticism

    Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğan's criticism

  5. Wife of dead American journalist testifies on husband’s body conditions

    Wife of dead American journalist testifies on husband’s body conditions
Recommended
Few could watch mysterious ‘light incident’ due to COVID-19

Few could watch mysterious ‘light incident’ due to COVID-19
Local head turns village into ‘Big Brother house’

Local head turns village into ‘Big Brother house’
Hardworking street sweeper gets rewarded with extra salary

Hardworking street sweeper gets rewarded with extra salary
Man wants to indicate his heart is on right side of body on ID to warn doctors

Man wants to indicate his heart is on right side of body on ID to warn doctors
Governors argue over which special dog breed is ‘Lion of Anatolia’ on Twitter

Governors argue over which special dog breed is ‘Lion of Anatolia’ on Twitter
Master plan ready for protection of iconic lake in Turkey’s south

Master plan ready for protection of iconic lake in Turkey’s south
WORLD Trump lashes China as UN warns against Cold War

Trump lashes China as UN warns against 'Cold War'

U.S. President Donald Trump cast blame on China over the coronavirus pandemic in an address on Sept. 22 before the United Nations, whose chief warned against a new "Cold War" between the two powers. 
ECONOMY Turkey to produce its own gas at an economic cost: Minister

Turkey to produce its own gas at an economic cost: Minister

The production cost of the newly discovered natural gas in the Black Sea will be much more economical than the cost of the imported resources, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez has said, expressing hope to explore more gas finds in the near future.
SPORTS Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Turkish tennis player Çagla Büyükakçay qualified for the 2020 French Open (Roland Garros) second qualifying round on Sept. 22.