Fenerbahçe taste home defeat to Gençlerbirliği

  • March 15 2021 09:12:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe on March 14 tasted a 2-1 home football loss to the capital team’s Gençlerbirliği in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Fenerbahçe’s Czech defender Filip Novak broke the deadlock by heading in the 35th minute in Istanbul's Ulker Stadium.

But then Serdar Aziz, another Fenerbahçe defender, netted an own goal, leveling the score 1-1 in the 40th minute.

In minute 63, Gençlerbirliği’s Togolese forward Floyd Ayite scored the game’s winning goal with a header.

With 58 points, Fenerbahçe fell five points behind the Süper Lig leaders, while Ankara’s Gençlerbirliği, who are at bottom of the standings, boosted their points to 24 on weekday 30.

Beşiktaş are at the top of the league with 63 points, with Galatasaray close behind in second place with 61 points.

Turkey,

