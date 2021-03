Fenerbahçe beat Trabzonspor to stay in title race

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Fenerbahçe on Feb. 28defeated Trabzonspor 1-0 in their Turkish Süper Lig match to keep the title race alive.

The visiting team Fenerbahçe's Greek midfielder Dimitris Pelkas broke the deadlock in the 76th minute.

Pelkas' long range shot beat Trabzonspor goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır as Fenerbahçe took the lead at the Medical Park.

After the goal, Trabzonspor took risks in search for an equalizer.

In the 83rd minute, Trabzonspor forward Jorge Djaniny's header in the area hit the goalpost and went out.

The Yellow Canaries clinched the 1-0 win in Trabzon, a crucial victory that will keep them in the title race.

Fenerbahçe is now in the third spot with 54 points, ahead of Trabzonspor which has 48 points.

Leaders Galatasaray has 57 points, while second-placed Besiktas have 54 points.

Two Fenerbahçe players, midfielder Mert Hakan Yandas and central defender Serdar Aziz, were shown yellow cards to be suspended for the next match.

In the upcoming fixture, Fenerbahçe will take on Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in Istanbul on March 4.

Feb 28's results:

Göztepe - Kasımpaşa: 1-0

Trabzonspor - Fenerbahçe: 0-1​​​​​​​