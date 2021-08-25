Explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties include children

WASHINGTON-Reuters

An explosion outside Kabul airport killed at least 13 people, including children, and wounded many Taliban guards, Reuters quoted a Taliban official as saying on Aug. 26.

The official said many Taliban guards were wounded.

Earlier, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed in a Twitter post that there had been an explosion outside the airport in Afghanistan's capital.

A U.S. official said U.S. service members were among the wounded, adding he was citing an initial report and cautioning that it could change. He said there were casualties but did not know how many or of what nationality.

Two U.S. officials said it appeared to be a suicide bombing.

Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Aug. 26 that two separate explosions occurred outside Kabul airport, adding there was no damage to Turkish units in the area.

A massive airlift of foreign nationals and their families, as well as some Afghans, has been underway since the day before Taliban forces captured Kabul on Aug. 15, capping a swift advance across the country as U.S. and allied troops withdrew.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the explosion, according to a White House official. Biden was in a meeting with security officials about the situation in Afghanistan, where the United States is in the final steps of ending its 20-year war, when the explosion was first reported, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The United States has been racing to carry out the airlift before its military is set to fully withdraw from the country on Aug. 31.

In an alert issued on Aug. 25, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul had advised citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and said those already at the gates should leave immediately, citing unspecified "security threats."

A Western diplomat in Kabul said that areas outside the airport gates had been "incredibly crowded" again despite the warnings.

The United States and its allies have mounted one of the biggest air evacuations in history, bringing out about 95,700 people, including 13,400 on Wednesday, the White House said on Aug. 26.

Britain's defense ministry said it was working urgently to establish what had happened at Kabul airport following reports of an explosion.

"We are working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort," the defense ministry said on Twitter.

"Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our U.S. and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident."