Erdoğan warns of 'moral erosion caused by social media'

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has emphasized the need to shield the younger generation from what he termed as the "insidious, destructive and negative effects" of international social media platforms.

Highlighting his concerns, Erdoğan asserted that many societies around the world, particularly in Western countries, are anxious about the future due to the perceived detachment of new generations. "We also have to protect our children against this new media," he declared, addressing the audience at Istanbul's Atatürk Culture Center late on Dec. 16.

The president pointed out the detrimental effects of foreign social media platforms, linking their usage to a significant moral decay and corruption. He went on to express his worries about the emergence of "deviant movements that distort and threaten the national structure of Türkiye."

Erdoğan linked the perceived moral corruption disseminated through these social media channels with "attacks on families," emphasizing the connection between ethical sustenance, prosperity and the values instilled within families.

"We should evaluate the attacks on the family institution in the world and in our country from this perspective," Erdoğan stated. He argued that a society fostering individuals enslaved by ego and greed cannot produce "halal sustenance" — permissible and ethical livelihood in Islamic terms.

