Erdoğan, Trump discuss Mediterranean tension on phone

  • August 27 2020 09:26:00

Erdoğan, Trump discuss Mediterranean tension on phone

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan, Trump discuss Mediterranean tension on phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump talked on the phone on Aug. 26 to discuss bilateral and regional issues, including the Mediterranean.

Erdoğan reminded Trump that Turkey is not a party creating instability in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement. 

He stressed that Turkey proved with "concrete actions" that it wants to reduce tensions and establish dialogue on the matter.

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast. 

Turkey -- the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean -- has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that both Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have rights in the region. 

Dialogue for fairly sharing these resources will be a win-win for all sides, say Turkish officials.

Turkey has also called foul on Athens for seeking EU support for blocking Ankara’s legitimate energy exploration.

Greece and Turkey must commit to dialogue

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere also touched on Trump’s phone call with Erdoğan.

"President Trump reaffirmed that Greece and Turkey must commit to dialogue, which is the only path to resolving their differences. The two leaders also discussed important bilateral and regional issues," he said on Twitter.

Separately, Deere also said that Trump spoke with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and discussed bilateral and regional matters.

He said Trump "expressed concern" over the increased tensions between NATO allies Turkey and Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan: Turkey ready to pay price for rights

    Erdoğan: Turkey ready to pay price for rights

  2. New virus measures imposed as confirmed cases reach highest since mid-June

    New virus measures imposed as confirmed cases reach highest since mid-June

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Dodecanese Islands and a misinterpreted document

    Dodecanese Islands and a misinterpreted document

  5. Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

    Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton
Recommended
Ankara slams French jets’ presence in Greek Cypriot Admin area

Ankara slams French jets’ presence in Greek Cypriot Admin area
Erdoğan: Turkey ready to pay price for rights

Erdoğan: Turkey ready to pay price for rights
Turkey slams US statement on Hamas officials visit

Turkey slams US statement on Hamas officials' visit
Black Sea gas discovery to strengthen Turkey’s position in Russia, Iran gas deals

Black Sea gas discovery to strengthen Turkey’s position in Russia, Iran gas deals
Turkey wants no pre-conditions, honest EU mediation for talks with Greece

Turkey wants no pre-conditions, 'honest' EU mediation for talks with Greece
Germany calls for dialogue between Turkey, Greece

Germany calls for dialogue between Turkey, Greece
WORLD Europe is going back to school despite recent virus surge

Europe is going back to school despite recent virus surge

A mother and her three children scanned the school supplies in a Paris supermarket, plucking out multicolored fountain pens, crisp notebooks - and plenty of masks. Despite resurgent coronavirus infections, similar scenes are unfolding across Europe as a new school year dawns.
ECONOMY Massive gas finds will pave way to TPAO, Botaş IPOs: Minister

Massive gas finds will pave way to TPAO, Botaş IPOs: Minister

Turkey’s largest-ever natural gas discovery in the Black Sea will lay the ground for the country’s national petroleum and pipeline companies to be listed domestically and abroad, says the finance minister
SPORTS Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş was eliminated in the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round with a 3-1 loss against Greek club PAOK on Aug. 25.