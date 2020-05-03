Erdoğan to join efforts for joint COVID-19 vaccine fund

  • May 03 2020 10:46:00

Erdoğan to join efforts for joint COVID-19 vaccine fund

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan to join efforts for joint COVID-19 vaccine fund

The Turkish president will join efforts to create an EU-led fund to fight against the novel coronavirus, the presidential spokesman said on May 2.

“Next week, with the participation of our president [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan], efforts will be put to establish a joint vaccine fund led by the EU,” said İbrahim Kalın speaking to local news channel 24 TV.

He added that Turkey will contribute to the efforts as well.

Pointing out the studies on a possible vaccine in different countries, Kalın said that a “mechanism should bring these efforts together”.

Kalın also recalled that on May 2 Turkey sent locally produced ventilators to “brotherly country” Somalia.

“These ventilators were produced in a very short time by the works of devoted Turkish engineers,” he added.

Earlier on May 2, Erdoğan said that the domestic ventilators, made through recent technological advances, "will breathe new life into Somalia, which suffers from a severe shortage of ventilators."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  2. Daily coronavirus cases below 2,000 in Turkey

    Daily coronavirus cases below 2,000 in Turkey

  3. Turkey's contact tracers race to contain coronavirus

    Turkey's contact tracers race to contain coronavirus

  4. Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Greek island Crete

    Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Greek island Crete

  5. More Turkish expats under quarantine after evacuation

    More Turkish expats under quarantine after evacuation
Recommended
Turkeys Maarif supports Ethiopia in combatting virus

Turkey's Maarif supports Ethiopia in combatting virus
Turkey neutralizes 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

Turkey neutralizes 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria
Two gendarmeries killed in clash with terrorists

Two gendarmeries killed in clash with terrorists
Turkey quarantines 167 expats evacuated from S Arabia

Turkey quarantines 167 expats evacuated from S Arabia
US thanks Turkey for aid against coronavirus

US thanks Turkey for aid against coronavirus
Turkey sends Somalia domestic ventilators to tackle virus

Turkey sends Somalia domestic ventilators to tackle virus
WORLD Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

Florida deputies arrested a man who had been living out his quarantine on a shuttered Disney World island, telling authorities it felt like a “tropical paradise.”
ECONOMY Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Turkey’s largest oil refiner Tüpraş will temporarily stop production at its 220,000-barrel-per-day İzmir oil refinery as coronavirus lockdowns hit fuel demand, the firm has said in a stock exchange filing.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 