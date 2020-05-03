Erdoğan to join efforts for joint COVID-19 vaccine fund

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish president will join efforts to create an EU-led fund to fight against the novel coronavirus, the presidential spokesman said on May 2.

“Next week, with the participation of our president [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan], efforts will be put to establish a joint vaccine fund led by the EU,” said İbrahim Kalın speaking to local news channel 24 TV.

He added that Turkey will contribute to the efforts as well.

Pointing out the studies on a possible vaccine in different countries, Kalın said that a “mechanism should bring these efforts together”.

Kalın also recalled that on May 2 Turkey sent locally produced ventilators to “brotherly country” Somalia.

“These ventilators were produced in a very short time by the works of devoted Turkish engineers,” he added.

Earlier on May 2, Erdoğan said that the domestic ventilators, made through recent technological advances, "will breathe new life into Somalia, which suffers from a severe shortage of ventilators."