Erdoğan sends letter to Trump, says Turkey will show solidarity as a strong ally

  • April 29 2020 09:22:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has promised to stand in solidarity with the United States in its struggle against the coronavirus pandemic and as it recovers from the outbreak.

In a letter sent to U.S. President Donald Trump, Erdoğan said he was following with appreciation Trump's efforts to control the outbreak.

Erdogan wrote: "I am very pleased to observe that, thanks to your measures, America has taken the first steps towards normalization by achieving a downward trend in the number of new cases.''

"You can be sure, as a reliable and strong partner of the U.S., we will continue to demonstrate solidarity in every way possible,'' he wrote. Erdoğan said he hopes the medical aid Turkey sent to U.S. citizens will help them recover from COVID-19.

He also said that he hopes U.S. Congress and media understand the strategic importance of bilateral relations and common struggle better.

The A400M military cargo plane touched down at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C. on April 28 afternoon.

The shipment includes 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N95 masks and 500 face shields, according to the Turkish presidency.

Prepared under the instructions of Erdoğan, the boxes containing the medical aid carried a message for the people of the U.S:

"After hopelessness, there is so much hope, and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun,” it said, quoting the words of 13th-century scholar Jalaluddin Rumi.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked Turkey on April 28 for sending medical aid to the country amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

US envoy thanks Turkey for sending protective gear
US envoy thanks Turkey for sending protective gear

Hours after a Turkish military plane landed in the U.S. with medical supplies to help Washington combat the disease, Pompeo said on Twitter that NATO allies must stand together during the pandemic.

"We thank Turkey for their generous donation of medical supplies and protective equipment to help U.S. fight #COVID19 in our hardest hit areas," said Pompeo. "Americans are grateful for your friendship, partnership and support."

Meanwhile, top NATO diplomat Kay Bailey Hutchison thanked Turkey on April 28 for delivering medical supplies to the United States.

The U.S. permanent representative to NATO said on Twitter that "NATO solidarity during this pandemic highlights the strength of our transatlantic bond.”

Appearing in a photo with Turkey's permanent representative to NATO Basat Öztürk, Hutchinson added: "A very big thank you to the people of Turkey."

Turkey has helped at least 55 countries, including Italy, Spain and the U.K., and remains the world's third-largest provider of humanitarian aid during the pandemic.

