Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks

  • March 26 2020 10:18:00

Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks

ANKARA
Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks

Turkey will overcome the coronavirus outbreak in two to three weeks through good measures, with as little damage as possible, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on March 25.

In a televised address to the nation, Erdoğan said Turkey was prepared for every scenario on the outbreak and urged Turks to show patience, understanding, and support.

"By breaking the speed of the virus' spread in two to three weeks, we will get through this period as soon as possible with as little damage as possible," Erdogan said.

"Bright days await us, so long as we adhere by the warnings, remain cautious and careful," he added. "Every citizen's life is equally valuable to us. That is why we say 'Stay Home Turkey'."

Ankara has taken a series of measures to contain the virus, including limiting the use of public spaces, imposing a partial curfew on the elderly, as well as closing schools, cafes, and bars, banning mass prayers, and suspending sports matches and flights.

Turkey is ready for all possible scenarios about the coronavirus, the president conveyed.

He also said that Turkey was one of the first countries to take precautions against the novel coronavirus and that the country currently had 165,000 doctors, 205,000 nurses, 490,000 medical officials, and 360,000 support staff.

Assuring that the government would always stand by tradesmen and craftsmen, Erdoğan said the unemployment fund and credit guarantee fund would be strengthened.

"The world is moving towards a period in which nothing will be the same after this epidemic disease, and a brand new global, political, economic and social system will be built," the president said.

The president said that the country would earmark 7 billion Turkish Liras ($1.08 billion) in support of workers with minimum wage.

The country will provide 1,000 Turkish liras ($155) to 2 million low-income families and increase the minimum pension to 1,500 Turkish liras ($233), Erdoğan said.

The Turkish government announced it would recruit 32,000 new health sector professionals and provide up to 6 million liras (some $930,000) to firms that locally produce disinfectants, protective clothes, goggles, and masks.

The ongoing pandemic has resulted in medical protective gear shortages around the world.

He added: "One million fast test kits [to fight against the virus] will come into use in a short period."

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus jumped by 15 to 59 on March 25, and the number of confirmed cases increased by 561 to 2,433.

Around 33,000 tests have been conducted in Turkey in the two weeks since the beginning of the outbreak.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

    Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

  2. Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks

    Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks

  3. Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

    Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

  4. Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

    Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

  5. No curfew needed if everyone abides by rules: Minister

    No curfew needed if everyone abides by rules: Minister
Recommended
Erdoğan to participate in G20 video conference

Erdoğan to participate in G20 video conference

Two Turkish soldiers killed in N Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers killed in N Iraq
Turkey nabs terrorist after 20 years in hiding

Turkey nabs terrorist after 20 years in hiding
Serbia transports 148 Turkish citizens home

Serbia transports 148 Turkish citizens home
Ankara condemns attack on Sikhs in Afghan capital

Ankara condemns attack on Sikhs in Afghan capital
Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases
WORLD Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Coronavirus cases across the globe jumped on March 26 as Japan planned to set up a special virus task force and New Zealand went under lockdown.
ECONOMY Turkey subjects ventilators to export control

Turkey subjects ventilators to export control

Turkey has subjected ventilators to export control in order to meet domestic demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on March 26.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.