Erdoğan, Putin hold talks to ease tensions

MOSCOW

DHA Photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 5 began talks over a potential ceasefire in northern Syria with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

In his opening remarks in Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin thanked Erdoğan for accepting his invitation for talks on the recent escalation and offered condolences for fallen Turkish soldiers in Idlib.

Direct and personal talks are needed with Turkey to address the aggravated situation in Idlib, Putin said.

“Thank you for coming. There is always something to talk about, but now the situation in a well-known area, Idlib, has escalated so much that it requires our direct and personal conversation,” Putin said.

Putin stated that neither Damascus nor Moscow was aware of the presence of Turkey’s soldiers in the area where an airstrike killed at least 34 Turkish troops on Feb. 27.

“The loss of life is always a great tragedy. Unfortunately, as I told you on the phone, no one, including the Syrian military, knew about their [Turkish soldiers] whereabouts,” he added. Putin went on to say that the Syrian regime forces have suffered great losses in Idlib, the last opposition stronghold in Syria.

“We need to talk about the situation that has developed to date so that nothing like this happens again, and so that it does not destroy the Russian-Turkish relations, which I, and as I know, you too, treat very carefully,” he said.

Erdoğan said the decisions taken at the meeting would ease tensions in the region and in Turkey.

“The problem in the region is great. I know that the eyes of the world are on here right now. The right decisions that we will take today will make the region and our countries comfortable. We are in an era in which Turkish-Russian relations have reached a peak,” Erdoğan said.

Russian air strikes have propelled a push by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces to retake the last large rebel-held territory in the northwest.

That has sparked what the United Nations says may be the worst humanitarian crisis in a nine-year war that has driven millions from their homes and killed hundreds of thousands.

The Russian military has, however, repeatedly played down any talk of a refugee crisis and accused Turkey of violating international law by pouring enough troops into Idlib to make up a mechanised division.

It complained in the run-up to the talks of the role it says Turkish observation posts in Idlib play in helping rebels launch attacks on civilian settlements and a Russian air base.

Flight data and shipping movements show Russia raced to reinforce its troops in Syria by sea and air before the Putin-Erdoğan talks.

Turkey, which has the second largest army in the transatlantic NATO alliance, has funnelled troops and equipment into the region in recent weeks to resist the Syrian government advance and avoid a wave of refugees over its southern border.

A Turkish security official told Reuters that overnight clashes were "low in intensity for the first time in a while" ahead of the Moscow meeting, but Idlib residents reported heavy shelling by Turkish troops and air strikes by Russian and Syrian forces.

At least 16 civilians were killed when Russian air strikes hit a gathering of internally displaced people near the town of Maarat Misrin in Idlib, according to civil defence workers helping clear the rubble and search for survivors.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said the strikes hit civilians sheltering in a farm. Russia denies targeting civilians.

The Turkish defense ministry said in the last 24 hours it had destroyed four tanks, five rocket launchers and a dozen military vehicles in artillery and air strikes.

Turkey hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees and says it cannot handle more. To extract more funding and support from Europe over Idlib, Ankara said it would not abide by a 2016 deal in which it stopped migrants crossing into the European Union in return for billions of euros in aid.

Erdoğan said on March 4 said he expected his talks with Putin to reach a rapid ceasefire in northwest Syria.

James Jeffrey, the U.S. special representative for Syria who met Turkish officials on March 4, told a conference in Istanbul on March 5 that while the United States supports Turkey, it still has "very serious concerns" over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems last year.