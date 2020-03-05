Erdoğan files 1-million-Turkish Lira case for damages against CHP MP Özkoç

  • March 05 2020 11:35:00

Erdoğan files 1-million-Turkish Lira case for damages against CHP MP Özkoç

ANKARA
Erdoğan files 1-million-Turkish Lira case for damages against CHP MP Özkoç

AA Photo

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has filed a one-million-Turkish Lira lawsuit against main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) MP Engin Özkoç on accusations that he “insulted the president.”

The lawsuit is due to his “impudent remarks” against the president, Erdoğan’s lawyer Hüseyin Aydın said on his Twitter account.

Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül said that the summary of proceedings for Ozkoç will be sent to parliament immediately.

Özkoç had criticized Erdoğan at a press conference on March 4 over his remarks on Turkish troops killed in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, where Turkey has launched “Operation Spring Shield.”

His presser was aiming response to Erdoğan’s harsh criticisms against CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu during his party’s parliamentary group meeting on March 4.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office also launched an investigation against Özkoç for “insulting the president” for his words at the press conference he held in parliament.

Later in the day, Özkoç delivered a speech during a session at the grand assembly.

A fight broke out in parliament on March 4 between AKP and CHP deputies as Özkoç took the floor for his speech. There have been injuries in the biggest parliament fight in recent years.

Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament
Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament

MOST POPULAR

  1. Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

    Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

  2. Turkey prepares human rights case over Greece's treatment of migrants

    Turkey prepares human rights case over Greece's treatment of migrants

  3. Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament

    Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament

  4. Turkish-American police chief subjected to threats

    Turkish-American police chief subjected to threats

  5. What does Turkey want from Europe in Syria

    What does Turkey want from Europe in Syria
Recommended
Prosecutors seek life sentence for defendants in Russian ambassadors killing

Prosecutors seek life sentence for defendants in Russian ambassador's killing
Opposition party lawmaker resigns

Opposition party lawmaker resigns
Ministry to open special education kindergartens

Ministry to open special education kindergartens
Oda TV journalists arrested over report

Oda TV journalists arrested over report
US seeks ‘sustainable ceasefire’ in Syria

US seeks ‘sustainable ceasefire’ in Syria
Turkish, Dutch police seize 2,384 kg of heroin

Turkish, Dutch police seize 2,384 kg of heroin
WORLD Potentially lethal tear gas shells found on Greek border: Report

'Potentially lethal' tear gas shells found on Greek border: Report

Greek riot police deployed to the border with Turkey to hold back thousands of migrants trying to push through may be using potentially lethal tear gas, a report said on March 5.    
ECONOMY Flour industry players to meet in Antalya

Flour industry players to meet in Antalya

Hundreds of domestic and international players in the flour industry will gather next week in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.
SPORTS Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 on March 3 in the first leg game of the Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinals to gain a slight advantage at home.