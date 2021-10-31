Erdoğan, Biden to meet on Sunday, says official

  • October 31 2021 07:00:00

WASHINGTON/ROME
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart will meet on Oct. 31 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, a senior U.S. official said.

The NATO allies had been expected to hold a bilateral at the U.N. summit climate in Glasgow next week, but a senior U.S. administration official briefed reporters on Oct. 30 that it would take place Sunday morning.

Both leaders will also attend the world leaders' summit at the start of the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, on Monday.

Erdoğan last met Biden during a NATO summit in Brussels in June.

Erdoğan on Oct. 30 met with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Rome summit.

Erdoğan met Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the La Nuvola Convention Center, which host the 2021 summit in Italy, the first in-person summit since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 35-minute closed-door meeting was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, as well as Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Ömer Çelik.

The Turkish president also received Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The two officials held a 30-minute closed-door meeting.

Separately, Erdoğan met with EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen for a 30-minute talk. The closed-door meeting was also attended by Çavuşoğlu.

 

