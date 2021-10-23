Envoys who backed Kavala to be declared 'persona non grata': President Erdoğan

ANKARA

The Turkish president said on Oct. 23 that he instructed the foreign minister to declare 10 ambassadors persona non grata over their statement on the ongoing case of businessman Osman Kavala.

The envoys who called for Kavala's release "should either understand Turkey or they should leave," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a ceremony in the central Eskişehir province.

The embassies of the U.S., Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, Norway and New Zealand had shared a statement on social media calling for Kavala's release, claiming the case has cast a shadow over democracy and the rule of law in Turkey.

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry had summoned the ambassadors of these countries, accusing them of meddling in the Turkish judiciary.

Kavala was first arrested over criminal charges related to the 2013 Gezi protests, a small number of demonstrations in Istanbul that later transformed into nationwide protests which left eight protesters and a police officer dead.

The businessman was later remanded into custody by an Istanbul court as part of a probe into the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, with prosecutors accusing him of spying.

FETÖ orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 wounded.

Turkey accuses FETÖ of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

'Turkey to join ranks of top 10 economies'

Turkey will surely achieve its goal of becoming one of the world’s top 10 economies, Erdoğan said.

“We are making efforts at home and abroad to ensure that the Turkish economy stands on solid pillars of investment, production, exports and employment," he added.

On his visit to three African countries this week, Erdoğan said Turkey is expanding its influence in a region where it had minimal presence 15 to 20 years ago.

“Our total trade volume with African countries today is more than $25 billion,” he pointed out, adding that Turkey’s investments across Africa exceed $6 billion.

He added that more than 11,000 Africans, who have graduated from Turkish universities, serve as voluntary envoys for Turkey in their countries.

Erdoğan said Turkey's struggle for a more just world "disturbs colonialists and their collaborators inside Turkey."

He added: "We certainly do not deal with those who speak against Turkey instead of facing their own bloody and murderous past in Africa."

The Turkish president said that those (referring to the West, particularly France) who speak against Turkey killed a million people each in Algeria and Nigeria, and 900,000 in Rwanda.

"They cannot teach us a lesson of humanity. They must first learn about humanity ... they should learn from Turkey," he said.