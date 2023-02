Dozens of migrants drown after boat wrecked off Italy: media

CROTONE, Italy

Around 40 migrants, including a tiny baby, died after their overloaded boat sank on Sunday in stormy seas off the southern Italian coastal city of Crotone, Italian media reported.

Rescue workers said on Twitter they had recovered 28 bodies and seen three others dragged away by the currents. They said around 40 people had been rescued.