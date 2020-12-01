Digitalization must not fuel inequity, says Erdoğan

  • December 01 2020 13:51:00

Digitalization must not fuel inequity, says Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Digitalization must not fuel inequity, says Erdoğan

Turkey's president on Dec. 1 warned about unchecked digitalization during the opening ceremony of the fourth TRT World Forum, being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With digitalization expanding the field of freedom, it should not lead to new inequalities, injustices, and marginalization," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his opening remarks.

This year's TRT World Forum, held by state broadcaster TRT's English-language service, is being held under the theme "Shifting Dynamics: The International Order in a Post-Pandemic World."

Noting that the two-day online forum will feature sessions on subjects from digitalization to technology, trade to Syria, and Yemen to clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh (Upper Karabakh), Erdogan wished the event all success.

"If seen as an area with no control, open to arbitrariness and outside of the law, digitalization will us directly to fascism," Erdoğan warned. 

On a recently proposed French security law, under fire for violating press freedom and hindering efforts to stop police brutality, Erdoğan criticized the proposal, saying: "International media kept silent in the face of France's blockade on the media."

France’s ruling party on Monday withdrew the proposed law, saying the controversial sections would be reworked.

"It is very embarrassing for media outlets to carry the banner of Islamophobia and xenophobia," Erdoğan said, likely referring to much-criticized cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad published by a French magazine.

"If discourteous attitudes shown under the cover of press freedom are not stopped, both Europe and all humanity will suffer," he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tightens measures with weekend lockdowns, weekday curfews

    Turkey tightens measures with weekend lockdowns, weekday curfews

  2. Air pollution in Turkey’s prominent cities reaches alarming levels

    Air pollution in Turkey’s prominent cities reaches alarming levels

  3. Return of Turkish vessel to port good signal ahead of EU summit: Merkel

    Return of Turkish vessel to port good signal ahead of EU summit: Merkel

  4. Finland-Turkey cooperation in UN irritates Greece

    Finland-Turkey cooperation in UN irritates Greece

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,746 as daily cases increase by 31,219

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,746 as daily cases increase by 31,219
Recommended
TRT World Forum 2020 kicks off with expert roundtables

TRT World Forum 2020 kicks off with expert roundtables
First hearing of case for attack on Turkey’s main opposition leader held

First hearing of case for attack on Turkey’s main opposition leader held
İYİ Party leader accuses gov’t of being late in introducing tight measures against COVID-19

İYİ Party leader accuses gov’t of being late in introducing tight measures against COVID-19
Turkey, Russia agree on terms of joint center to monitor truce in Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkey, Russia agree on terms of joint center to monitor truce in Nagorno-Karabakh
Developments unfold in case of student imprisoned for murdering man while saving woman

Developments unfold in case of student imprisoned for murdering man while saving woman
Large quantity of heroin, opium seized

Large quantity of heroin, opium seized
WORLD Iran says scientist was killed in new, complex operation: Top official

Iran says scientist was killed in 'new, complex' operation: Top official

A top Iranian official on Nov. 30 said nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in a new type of "complex operation", blaming arch-foe Israel and an exiled opposition group.
ECONOMY Recovery in Turkish manufacturing sector slows down

Recovery in Turkish manufacturing sector slows down

The pace of recovery in Turkey's manufacturing activity eased in November amid a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a closely watched business survey on Dec. 1. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Istanbul's Beşiktaş won against city rivals Fenerbahçe 4-3 in Turkish Süper Lig derby to end their 15-year-jinx in Kadıköy.