Dialogue with Saudi Arabia to continue: FM Çavuşoğlu

ANKARA

Turkey and Saudi Arabia will maintain dialogue to address their disagreements, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on May 11, after discussing bilateral ties and Israeli attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza with his Saudi counterpart in Mecca.

"We had a very open and sincere meeting. We decided to continue our dialogue," Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters after meeting with his Saudi counterpart in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Çavuşoğlu and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met for talks aimed at overcoming a rift over the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

Çavuşoğlu said he had invited his Saudi counterpart to visit Turkey to continue talks, adding that the necessary work would be done to forge stronger bilateral ties.

On continuing Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Gaza, Çavuşoğlu said, "We always condemn [attacks] like this, but the ummah is expecting us to take a step," referring to the international Muslim community.

"Such attacks have to stop now. Of course, we need to protect the rights of Palestinians within the framework of international law. We should never veer from the two-state vision."

Stating that steps to be taken for Palestinians in the face of Israeli attacks would be discussed in detail at an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers meeting next week, he also voiced hope for a decision on the Israeli attacks in an extraordinary meeting of the U.N. General Assembly.

Turkey will continue its efforts to protect the rights of Palestinians and other oppressed people, he added.

'Turkish-Saudi cooperation will promote peace, prosperity'

Later, on Twitter, Çavuşoğlu said that Turkey and Saudi Arabia agreed to work on positive issues of agreement and to hold regular consultations.

"Our close cooperation will contribute to stability, peace and prosperity in the region," he added.

Çavuşoğlu is currently on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, where he said earlier on Twitter he would discuss "bilateral relations and important regional issues, especially the attacks at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the oppression against the Palestinian people."

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the evictions of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.