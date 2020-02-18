Detention warrants issued for 228 FETÖ suspects

İZMİR/ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Turkish prosecutors issued detention warrants on Feb. 18 for 228 people with suspected links to the FETÖ, said security sources.

Prosecutors in Izmir province on Turkey's Aegean coast issued detention warrants for 101 on-duty sergeants and 56 former soldiers who either retired, resigned or were expelled.

Izmir-based anti-terror operations against the terror group's crypto structure in the Turkish security forces have been simultaneously launched in 43 provinces, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The detentions were issued after the suspects were found to have communicated with members of the terror group by payphone.

In a separate operation, prosecutors in the capital Ankara issued detention warrants for 71 suspects including 33 active-duty officials over their alleged links to the terror group's structure in the Justice Ministry.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.