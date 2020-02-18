Detention warrants issued for 228 FETÖ suspects

  • February 18 2020 09:20:00

Detention warrants issued for 228 FETÖ suspects

İZMİR/ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Detention warrants issued for 228 FETÖ suspects

Turkish prosecutors issued detention warrants on Feb. 18 for 228 people with suspected links to the FETÖ, said security sources.

Prosecutors in Izmir province on Turkey's Aegean coast issued detention warrants for 101 on-duty sergeants and 56 former soldiers who either retired, resigned or were expelled.

Izmir-based anti-terror operations against the terror group's crypto structure in the Turkish security forces have been simultaneously launched in 43 provinces, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The detentions were issued after the suspects were found to have communicated with members of the terror group by payphone.

In a separate operation, prosecutors in the capital Ankara issued detention warrants for 71 suspects including 33 active-duty officials over their alleged links to the terror group's structure in the Justice Ministry.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  2. Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

    Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

  3. Turkish, Russian teams meet in Moscow aiming agreement on a lasting cease-fire

    Turkish, Russian teams meet in Moscow aiming agreement on a lasting cease-fire

  4. Ghost town Varosha in Cyprus to become tourist attraction

    Ghost town Varosha in Cyprus to become tourist attraction

  5. Istanbul street named after Japanese officer who saved over 1000 Turks

    Istanbul street named after Japanese officer who saved over 1000 Turks
Recommended
Turkeys officials hold meeting to reverse brain drain

Turkey's officials hold meeting to reverse brain drain
Turkish Cypriot main opposition leader hails ties with Ankara on right ground

Turkish Cypriot main opposition leader hails ties with Ankara 'on right ground'
Turkish, Russian teams meet in Moscow aiming agreement on a lasting cease-fire

Turkish, Russian teams meet in Moscow aiming agreement on a lasting cease-fire
Some 220,000 drug pills seized in southern Turkey

Some 220,000 drug pills seized in southern Turkey
2 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

2 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces 
1,770 irregular migrants held across Turkey

1,770 irregular migrants held across Turkey

WORLD Hundreds of Americans flown home from cruise ship, 14 with coronavirus

Hundreds of Americans flown home from cruise ship, 14 with coronavirus

More than 300 American cruise liner passengers, including 14 who tested positive for coronavirus, were flown home to military bases in the United States after two weeks under quarantine off Japan.
ECONOMY Turkey eyes leap in foreign direct investment in 2020

Turkey eyes leap in foreign direct investment in 2020

Turkey expects a strong acceleration in foreign direct investments this year, the country’s technology and industry minister said on Feb. 17.
SPORTS Trabzonspor beats Sivasspor to climb atop Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beats Sivasspor to climb atop Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beat Sivasspor 2-1 at home in Turkish Süper Lig Week 22 game to leapfrog its opponent to the top of the standings.