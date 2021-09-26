Derin Toparlak becomes finswimming world champion

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish swimmer Derin Toparlak became the world champion in the men’s 5,000-meter race at the CMAS Open Water Finswimming World Championship held in Santa Marta, Colombia on Sept. 25.

Şahin Özen, president of the Turkish Underwater Sports Federation (TSSF), congratulated Toparlak and said: "We are very happy and excited. Our successful national athlete Derin Toparlak became the world champion in 5,000-meter race in Colombia. He put on a marvelous performance."

In July, the 24-year-old had also bagged the gold medal in the men's 1,500-meters from the CMAS Finswimming Senior World Championships.

Toparlak was the first Turkish athlete to win the world championship in adult finswimming.