Derin Toparlak becomes finswimming world champion

  • September 26 2021 10:09:00

Derin Toparlak becomes finswimming world champion

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Derin Toparlak becomes finswimming world champion

Turkish swimmer Derin Toparlak became the world champion in the men’s 5,000-meter race at the CMAS Open Water Finswimming World Championship held in Santa Marta, Colombia on Sept. 25.

Şahin Özen, president of the Turkish Underwater Sports Federation (TSSF), congratulated Toparlak and said: "We are very happy and excited. Our successful national athlete Derin Toparlak became the world champion in 5,000-meter race in Colombia. He put on a marvelous performance."

In July, the 24-year-old had also bagged the gold medal in the men's 1,500-meters from the CMAS Finswimming Senior World Championships.

Toparlak was the first Turkish athlete to win the world championship in adult finswimming.

Turkey,

WORLD UK counts on vaccines, common sense to keep virus at bay

UK counts on vaccines, 'common sense' to keep virus at bay
MOST POPULAR

  1. British tourists flock to sunny Turkish resorts

    British tourists flock to sunny Turkish resorts

  2. Turkish Nobel laureate attends Teknofest in Istanbul

    Turkish Nobel laureate attends Teknofest in Istanbul

  3. Mafia groups threaten locals in Istanbul’s vivid neighborhood

    Mafia groups threaten locals in Istanbul’s vivid neighborhood

  4. Greece seeks cooperation with Turkey: PM Mitsotakis

    Greece seeks cooperation with Turkey: PM Mitsotakis

  5. Foreign envoys rate Turkish delicatessen at MasterChef

    Foreign envoys rate Turkish delicatessen at MasterChef
Recommended
Adana Demirspor routs Gaziantep FK 4-0 in Turkish Süper Lig

Adana Demirspor routs Gaziantep FK 4-0 in Turkish Süper Lig
Turkish football club Kayserispors Emre Demir joins Barcelona

Turkish football club Kayserispor's Emre Demir joins Barcelona
New Turkish womens football league to kick off soon

New Turkish women's football league to kick off soon
Fancy women push pedals to mark car-free day

'Fancy women' push pedals to mark car-free day
Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig
Turkey names Stefan Kuntz as new head coach

Turkey names Stefan Kuntz as new head coach
WORLD UK counts on vaccines, common sense to keep virus at bay

UK counts on vaccines, 'common sense' to keep virus at bay

Britons are encouraged these days, though in most cases not required, to wear face coverings in crowded indoor spaces. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson regularly appears in the packed, poorly ventilated House of Commons cheek-by-jowl with other maskless Conservative lawmakers.
ECONOMY Turkey to showcase Teknofest in other countries: Erdoğan

Turkey to showcase Teknofest in other countries: Erdoğan

Turkey will showcase its top-notch technology event Teknofest in other countries, the Turkish president said on Sept. 25.
SPORTS Adana Demirspor routs Gaziantep FK 4-0 in Turkish Süper Lig

Adana Demirspor routs Gaziantep FK 4-0 in Turkish Süper Lig

Adana Demirspor hammered Gaziantep FK 4-0 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Sept. 25.