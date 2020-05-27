Democracy and Freedom Island to be inaugurated

ISTANBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will inaugurate Democracy and Freedom Island on May 27 in waters near Istanbul on the 60th anniversary of a coup in Turkey.

“Yassıada, which is home to one of the darkest periods in the history of democracy, is reborn as the Island of Democracy and Freedoms,” Turkey's Communications Directorate said on May 26 in a public service advertisement.

Yassıada, one of the Princes' Islands located in the Sea of Marmara southeast of Istanbul, is notorious for jails and trials from the 1960 military coup.

It was renamed Democracy and Freedom Island in 2013.

The island is where Turkey's first democratically elected Prime Minister Adnan Menderes, along with leading Democratic Party (DP) members, were arrested after the May 27, 1960 coup and later jailed and tried.



