Death toll rises as rescue efforts continue

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

At least 24,617 people have lost their lives after two deadly earthquakes and more than 1,500 aftershocks rocked the country’s south, Vice President Fuat Oktay announced on Feb. 11.

Apart from the estimated death toll, Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) also reported that at least 80,278 others were injured following the tremors felt in 10 southern provinces, though the toll threatened to climb much higher.

The magnitude 7.7 quake struck 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) below the surface in Kahramanmaraş’s Pazarcık district on Feb. 6 at 4:17 a.m.

The earthquake also rattled the neighboring provinces of Hatay, Adıyaman, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Malatya, Osmaniye and Kilis and neighboring countries, including Syria and Lebanon.

Another 7.6 magnitude earthquake followed the first one, which also jolted southern Türkiye. Over 11,000 aftershocks were experienced in the region, AFAD announced.

Describing Feb. 6’s earthquakes as the “disaster of the century,” Oktay stated that teams from many countries and search and rescue dogs are working intensively on the field.

He added that a total of 32,071 people were involved in search and rescue efforts.

Oktay also said identification and burial procedures of those who lost their lives are also continuing.

Noting that psychosocial support teams also came to the region, Oktay said that 26 ships, 70 airplanes, 114 helicopters, 45 UAVs and nine drones participated in the search efforts.

In addition to search and rescue works, necessary measures are taken to prevent epidemics in the earthquake zone.

While the evacuation procedures of the earthquake victims seeking to go to different provinces are carried out, the accommodation needs of the earthquake victims staying in the region are also met, Oktay noted.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum stated that damage assessment studies are ongoing in the 10 provinces hit by the earthquakes.

Kurum emphasized that 171,882 buildings were examined in 10 provinces.

The ministry determined that 120,940 independent sections in 24,921 buildings are ruined, to be demolished urgently, or severely damaged.

Kurum also stated that 19,320 houses have been found to be severely damaged in Gaziantep so far.

He added that 95 percent of the collapsed buildings were constructed before 1999-2000.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca stated that mobile pharmacies have started to be used in the disaster area.

Stating that health services continue to be delivered to the villages in 10 provinces, Koca noted that his ministry has started to establish public health coordination centers.

Precautions are being taken for infections that may occur in the quake-affected regions, while rabies and tetanus vaccines were sent to the region, he said.

Hygiene materials are provided in the public health centers, Koca added.

Many buildings damaged in the first major earthquake collapsed by the impact of the second tremor.

Thousands of buildings collapsed in 10 provinces due to the massive earthquakes, while the number of buildings that have not been confirmed yet but were reported to have toppled is much higher, AFAD informed.

The most severe damage in the earthquake occurred in Hatay, where a hospital and a runway at the airport were destroyed and many people are still waiting under the rubble in the city as dozens of buildings collapsed and roads cracked, local media reported, though the epicenter of the tremor was Kahramanmaraş.