Daily coronavirus cases below 2,000 in Turkey

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Daily coronavirus cases below 2,000 in Turkey

ANKARA
Daily coronavirus cases below 2,000 in Turkey

The number of coronavirus cases has been reported below 2,000 in Turkey for the first time since March 30, the health minister said on May 2.

A total of 58,259 patients have recovered from the coronavirus as the country continues to take measures against the novel virus, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

On May 2, 4,451 recoveries were reported, a figure which more than doubled the new cases registered over the past day for the second day in a row, according to Koca.

Meanwhile, the death toll from coronavirus climbed to 3,336 as Turkey registered 78 more deaths -- a figure below 80 for the first time after a long time -- in the past 24 hours, said the health minister.

Turkey recorded 1,983 new cases, bringing the tally to 124,375, Koca said.

The country, meanwhile, continued to conduct a growing number of tests daily.

In the last 24 hours, over 36,000 additional tests have been conducted, and the total number of tests exceeded 1.11 million.

Later on May 2, Koca took Twitter to announce that Turkey set up a laboratory with a capacity to conduct 5,000 tests daily.

The lab was established in Kocaeli’s Gebze district in northwestern Turkey with the support of the Industry and Technology Ministry and Kocaeli Chamber of Industry, he added.

Turkey imposes 3-day virus curfew in 31 provinces
Turkey imposes 3-day virus curfew in 31 provinces

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  2. Daily coronavirus cases below 2,000 in Turkey

    Daily coronavirus cases below 2,000 in Turkey

  3. Turkey's contact tracers race to contain coronavirus

    Turkey's contact tracers race to contain coronavirus

  4. Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Greek island Crete

    Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Greek island Crete

  5. More Turkish expats under quarantine after evacuation

    More Turkish expats under quarantine after evacuation
Recommended
Turkeys Maarif supports Ethiopia in combatting virus

Turkey's Maarif supports Ethiopia in combatting virus
Turkey neutralizes 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

Turkey neutralizes 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria
Two gendarmeries killed in clash with terrorists

Two gendarmeries killed in clash with terrorists
Turkey quarantines 167 expats evacuated from S Arabia

Turkey quarantines 167 expats evacuated from S Arabia
Erdoğan to join efforts for joint COVID-19 vaccine fund

Erdoğan to join efforts for joint COVID-19 vaccine fund
US thanks Turkey for aid against coronavirus

US thanks Turkey for aid against coronavirus
Turkey sends Somalia domestic ventilators to tackle virus

Turkey sends Somalia domestic ventilators to tackle virus
WORLD Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

Florida deputies arrested a man who had been living out his quarantine on a shuttered Disney World island, telling authorities it felt like a “tropical paradise.”
ECONOMY Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Turkey’s largest oil refiner Tüpraş will temporarily stop production at its 220,000-barrel-per-day İzmir oil refinery as coronavirus lockdowns hit fuel demand, the firm has said in a stock exchange filing.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 