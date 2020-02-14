Current account sees $2.8B gap in December

Current account sees $2.8B gap in December

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's current account balance posted a deficit of $2.8 billion in December 2019, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Feb. 14.

Official data showed that the figure widened by $1.7 billion from same month the previous year.

The country's 12-month rolling surplus totaled $1.67 billion, the bank said.

An Anadolu Agency survey showed that economists had projected the current account balance to post a $3 billion deficit in the month.

The estimates of a group of 14 economists ranged between $2.6 billion and $3.3 billion

The survey also found Turkey's current account balance is projected to post a $1.2 billion surplus in 2019.

 

