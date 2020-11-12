Smoking restrictions expand countrywide as past of virus measures

  • November 12 2020 09:14:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Smoking is no longer allowed on crowded streets and other public areas in Turkey as of Nov. 12, officials have announced on Nov. 11. 

In a circular to the governors of the country's 81 provinces, the Interior Ministry declared Wednesday that a smoking ban would be introduced in "areas like avenues, streets and stops where citizens are crowded."

The circular also included new measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic, including a stay-home order for people over 65 years old between 10.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m., local time.

Turkey has so far reported more than 402,000 COVID-19 cases, while over 344,000 of the patients have recovered from the disease which has claimed 11,613 lives in the country.

WORLD Italy records more than one million coronavirus cases

Italy records more than one million coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy on Nov. 11 passed the symbolic one million mark, while almost 43,000 people have died, according to official data.    
ECONOMY Turkish business circles welcome new economic plans

Turkish business circles welcome new economic plans

Business representatives in Turkey welcomed pledges on Nov. 11 by the country's president to improve the country's investment environment.
SPORTS Turkey draw 3-3 with Croatia in friendly

Turkey draw 3-3 with Croatia in friendly

Turkey's national team drew 3-3 with Croatia in a friendly match thriller on Nov. 11 at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.