Coronavirus kills nine in Turkey as cases jump to 670

  • March 21 2020 03:07:01

Coronavirus kills nine in Turkey as cases jump to 670

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Coronavirus kills nine in Turkey as cases jump to 670

Turkey confirmed five more deaths from the novel coronavirus late on March 20, bringing the total to nine with 311 new cases.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that the deaths were of elderly and vulnerable patients.

He added that 311 out of 3,656 tests conducted on suspected cases in the last 24 hours had come back positive, bringing the total number of patients to 670, up from 359.

"We should not show leniency for even one moment in our efforts," he said.

The Turkish presidency issued a decree on March 20, postponing all science, culture and art events until the end of April in another bid to curb the spread of the virus. Based on current trends, infections will continue to multiply.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 164 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 266,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 11,000, and over 87,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.




MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey steps up coronavirus measures as death toll hits 4

    Turkey steps up coronavirus measures as death toll hits 4

  2. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

  3. Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19

    Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19

  4. Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’

    Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’

  5. Turkey rules out rumours about troop withdrawal from Idlib

    Turkey rules out rumours about troop withdrawal from Idlib
Recommended
Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Afghanistan

Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Afghanistan
Turkey rules out rumours about troop withdrawal from Idlib

Turkey rules out rumours about troop withdrawal from Idlib
Turkish teacher named in top shortlist for global prize

Turkish teacher named in top shortlist for global prize
Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’

Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’
Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19

Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19
Turkey postpones all science, culture and arts events until end of April

Turkey postpones all science, culture and arts events until end of April
WORLD Russia deports Chinese for violating self-quarantine rules

Russia deports Chinese for violating self-quarantine rules

Authorities in Moscow are detaining and deporting Chinese nationals for violating quarantine procedures the city government-mandated in response to the coronavirus, the Associated Press reported on March 20.
ECONOMY Ankara takes legal route against EU steel curbs

Ankara takes legal route against EU steel curbs

Turkey has launched a legal challenge at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against EU tariffs on steel imports, the country's Trade Ministry said on March 20.
SPORTS Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Şevval Devrim, a young athlete with autism, is working hard, spending hours for training to be ready for the Trisome Games, which is scheduled to take place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.