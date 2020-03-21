Coronavirus kills nine in Turkey as cases jump to 670

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Turkey confirmed five more deaths from the novel coronavirus late on March 20, bringing the total to nine with 311 new cases.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that the deaths were of elderly and vulnerable patients.



He added that 311 out of 3,656 tests conducted on suspected cases in the last 24 hours had come back positive, bringing the total number of patients to 670, up from 359.

"We should not show leniency for even one moment in our efforts," he said.



The Turkish presidency issued a decree on March 20, postponing all science, culture and art events until the end of April in another bid to curb the spread of the virus. Based on current trends, infections will continue to multiply.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 164 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 266,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 11,000, and over 87,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

