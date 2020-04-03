Coronavirus death toll rises to 812, with 38,226 total cases

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Alamy Photo

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 87 to 812 on April 8, while the number of confirmed cases from the disease rose by 4,117 to 38,226, the Health Minister said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 38,226 as 4,117 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told via a Twitter post. 

So far, a total of 1,846 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Koca said, stressing the rise in the recovery rate.

He also said 24,900 tests were conducted on April 8, with the overall number of tests conducted so far hitting 247,768.
Turkey is currently treating 1,492 patients in intensive care units,

