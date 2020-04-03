Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,027 as daily patients increase by 2,305

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,305 in the past 24 hours, and 77 more people have died, taking the death toll to 10,027, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Oct. 28.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 368,513, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,662 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 319,181.

Koca also said 128,312 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 13,606,764.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.0 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,836.

