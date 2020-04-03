Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,799 as daily patients increase by 2,017

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,017 in the past 24 hours, and 72 more people have died, taking the death toll to 9,799, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Oct. 25.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 361,801, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,297 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 314,390.

Koca also said 112,215 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 13,217,888.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.6 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,744.