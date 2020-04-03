Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,584 as daily patients increase by 2,102

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,102 in the past 24 hours, and 71 more people have died, taking the death toll to 9,584, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Oct. 22.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 355,528, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,581 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 310,027.

Koca also said 117,198 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 12,876,267.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.6 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,599.

