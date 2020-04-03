Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,513 as daily patients increase by 2,013

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,513 as daily patients increase by 2,013

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,513 as daily patients increase by 2,013

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,013 in the past 24 hours, and 68 more people have died, taking the death toll to 9,513, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Oct. 21.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 353,426, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,507 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 308,446.

Koca also said 117,943 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 12,759,069.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.6 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,504.

intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may roll out stricter virus measures if cases rise

    Turkey may roll out stricter virus measures if cases rise

  2. Turkish Cypriot vote result a sign to build future with Turkey: Erdoğan

    Turkish Cypriot vote result a sign to build future with Turkey: Erdoğan

  3. İstanbul residents to decide fate of city’s iconic squares

    İstanbul residents to decide fate of city’s iconic squares

  4. More students to begin in-class education in Turkey in November

    More students to begin in-class education in Turkey in November

  5. Jail time sought for teens making video in cemetery

    Jail time sought for teens making video in cemetery
Recommended
Police recover $10 mln worth of smuggled fossils

Police recover $10 mln worth of smuggled fossils
Turkish court remands suspected UAE spy

Turkish court remands suspected UAE spy
Some 220 kg of cocaine busted in busy port

Some 220 kg of cocaine busted in busy port
İYİ Party shaken by claims over Istanbul head’s alleged links to FETÖ

İYİ Party shaken by claims over Istanbul head’s alleged links to FETÖ
More students to begin in-class education in Turkey in November

More students to begin in-class education in Turkey in November
Turkey to distribute 100,000 tons of flour to needy

Turkey to distribute 100,000 tons of flour to needy
Illegal migrants caught in fake wedding convoy

Illegal migrants caught in fake wedding convoy

WORLD Russia hosts new talks in search of Karabakh truce

Russia hosts new talks in search of Karabakh truce

Russia hosted the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan for separate talks this week as world powers seek to step up hitherto failed efforts to agree a lasting truce to halt fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.    
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock hits $238 bln

Central government gross debt stock hits $238 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey's central government stood at 1.86 trillion Turkish liras (around $237.8 billion) at the end of September, according to official figures released on Oct. 20.
SPORTS 10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Oct. 19 handed Galatasaray their second defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig.