Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,513 as daily patients increase by 2,013

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,013 in the past 24 hours, and 68 more people have died, taking the death toll to 9,513, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Oct. 21.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 353,426, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,507 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 308,446.

Koca also said 117,943 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 12,759,069.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.6 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,504.