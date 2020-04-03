Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,445 as daily patients increase by 1,894

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,894 in the past 24 hours, and 74 more people have died, taking the death toll to 9,445, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Oct. 20.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 351,413, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,512 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 306,939.

Koca also said 116,565 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 12,641,126.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.6 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,545.