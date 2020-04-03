Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,371 as daily patients increase by 1,958

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,958 in the past 24 hours, and 75 more people have died, taking the death toll to 9,371, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Oct. 19.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 349,519, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,424 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 305,427.

Koca also said 116,249 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 12,524,561.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.6 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,447.

