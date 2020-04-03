Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,296 as daily patients increase by 1,815

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,815 in the past 24 hours, and 72 more people have died, taking the death toll to 9,296, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Oct. 18.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 347,493, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,504 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 304,003.

Koca also said 101,403 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 12,408,312.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,427.