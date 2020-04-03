Coronavirus death toll reaches 8,895 as daily patients increase by 1,614

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,614 in the past 24 hours, and 58 more people have died, taking the death toll to 8,895, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Oct. 12.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 337,147, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,301 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 295,658.

Koca also said 115,605 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 11,731,350.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,417.

