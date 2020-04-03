Coronavirus death toll reaches 8,837 as daily patients increase by 1,502

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,502 in the past 24 hours, and 59 more people have died, taking the death toll to 8,837, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Oct. 11.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 335,533, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,212 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 294,357.

Koca also said 109,301 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 11,615,715.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 6.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,411.