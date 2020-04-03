Coronavirus death toll reaches 8,837 as daily patients increase by 1,502

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 8,837 as daily patients increase by 1,502

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 8,837 as daily patients increase by 1,502

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,502 in the past 24 hours, and 59 more people have died, taking the death toll to 8,837, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Oct. 11.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 335,533, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,212 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 294,357.

Koca also said 109,301 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 11,615,715.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 6.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,411.

intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish companies call S Arabia to take concrete steps

    Turkish companies call S Arabia to take concrete steps

  2. Ottoman-era town protected meticulously for 44 years

    Ottoman-era town protected meticulously for 44 years

  3. Parakeets dwelling in Istanbul disrupt natural balance

    Parakeets dwelling in Istanbul disrupt natural balance

  4. Armenian shelling on city overnight leaves at least nine dead: Azerbaijan

    Armenian shelling on city overnight leaves at least nine dead: Azerbaijan

  5. At least 10 injured in southern Turkey forest fires

    At least 10 injured in southern Turkey forest fires
Recommended
Fires break out on same day in three provinces of Turkey

Fires break out on same day in three provinces of Turkey
Counterfeit alcohol kills dozens in two provinces

Counterfeit alcohol kills dozens in two provinces
Local vaccine ready to go for first human trials: Minister

Local vaccine ready to go for first human trials: Minister
Turkey strongly condemns Armenia’s breach of ceasefire

Turkey strongly condemns Armenia’s breach of ceasefire
Turkey hopes Baghdad-Arbil deal will eradicate ISIL, PKK in Sinjar

Turkey hopes Baghdad-Arbil deal will eradicate ISIL, PKK in Sinjar
EU report does not reflect real picture in Turkey: Official

EU report does not reflect real picture in Turkey: Official
Wanted terrorist among ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey

Wanted terrorist among ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey
WORLD CoE appoints new representative on antisemitism, anti-Muslim hatred

CoE appoints new representative on antisemitism, anti-Muslim hatred

The Council of Europe’s Director of Communications, Daniel Holtgen, has been appointed to the new position of Special Representative on Antisemitic and Anti-Muslim Hatred and Hate Crimes.

ECONOMY TurkStream marks fourth anniversary of first sign-off

TurkStream marks fourth anniversary of first sign-off

Oct. 10 marked the fourth anniversary of the signing of the intergovernmental agreement for the TurkStream natural gas pipeline project by the energy ministers of Russia and Turkey.
SPORTS Fans to be allowed in boxes in Turkish football matches

Fans to be allowed in boxes in Turkish football matches

Turkish football enthusiasts, at least a few lucky ones among them, will soon be able to watch their teams in their home stadiums again.