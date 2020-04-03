Coronavirus death toll reaches 8,722 as daily patients increase by 1,629

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,629 in the past 24 hours, and 55 more people have died, taking the death toll to 8,722, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Oct. 9.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 332,382, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,402 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 291,754.

Koca also said 115,295 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 11,402,342.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 6.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,398.

