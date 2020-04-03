Coronavirus death toll reaches 8,609 as daily patients increase by 1,581

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,581 in the past 24 hours, and 56 more people have died, taking the death toll to 8,609, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Oct. 7.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 329,138, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,355 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 288,954.

Koca also said 116,608 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 11,160,946.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 6.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,411.