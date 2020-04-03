Coronavirus death toll reaches 8,498 as daily patients increase by 1,603

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,603 in the past 24 hours, and 57 more people have died, taking the death toll to 8,498, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Oct. 5.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 326,046, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,320 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 286,370.

Koca also said 115,632 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 10,931,917.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 6.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,412.

 

WORLD 3 win Nobel medicine award for hepatitis C virus discovery

3 win Nobel medicine award for hepatitis C virus discovery

Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice, and British scientist Michael Houghton were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology on Oct. 5 for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus.
ECONOMY Turkey launches new participation bank infrastructure

Turkey launches new participation bank infrastructure 

Turkey on Oct. 5 completed a legal infrastructure on participation banks to help them provide services for their customers in accordance with interest-free finance principles, sources familiar with the issue said.
SPORTS Turkish Grand Prix to be held without spectators

Turkish Grand Prix to be held without spectators

Formula One's 2020 Turkish Grand Prix on Nov. 13-15 will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak, state broadcaster TRT reported on Oct. 5, citing the Istanbul governor's office.