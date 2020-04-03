Coronavirus death toll reaches 8,441 as daily patients increase by 1,429

  April 03 2020

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,429 in the past 24 hours, and 57 more people have died, taking the death toll to 8,441, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Oct. 4.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 324,433, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,182 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 285,050.

Koca also said 104,402 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 10,806,285.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 6.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,475.

 

