Coronavirus death toll reaches 8,062 as daily cases increase by 1,412

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Alamy Photo

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,412 in the past 24 hours, and 65 more people have died, taking the death toll to 8,062, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sept. 28.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 315,845, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,422 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 277,052.

Koca also said 115,523 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 10,153,223.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 6.5 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,596.

 

