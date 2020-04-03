Coronavirus death toll reaches 7,997 as daily cases increase by 1,467

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,467 in the past 24 hours, and 68 more people have died, taking the death toll to 7,997, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sept. 27.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 314,433, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,116 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 275,630.

Koca also said 101,119 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 10,037,700.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 6.5 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,583.