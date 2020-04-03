Coronavirus death toll reaches 7,997 as daily cases increase by 1,467

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 7,997 as daily cases increase by 1,467

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 7,997 as daily cases increase by 1,467

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,467 in the past 24 hours, and 68 more people have died, taking the death toll to 7,997, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sept. 27.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 314,433, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,116 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 275,630.

Koca also said 101,119 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 10,037,700.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 6.5 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,583.

 

intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

    Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

  2. 712 executions carried out in six decades in Turkey, says parliament report

    712 executions carried out in six decades in Turkey, says parliament report

  3. EU sanctions on Turkey would be 'irrational', says communications director

    EU sanctions on Turkey would be 'irrational', says communications director

  4. Stalker kidnaps 17-year-old girl in disguise of health worker

    Stalker kidnaps 17-year-old girl in disguise of health worker

  5. Magnitude-5.3 quake strikes Aegean Sea

    Magnitude-5.3 quake strikes Aegean Sea
Recommended
Animal Protection Unit takes charge in Turkey’s Adana

Animal Protection Unit takes charge in Turkey’s Adana
Stalker kidnaps 17-year-old girl in disguise of health worker

Stalker kidnaps 17-year-old girl in disguise of health worker
712 executions carried out in six decades in Turkey, says parliament report

712 executions carried out in six decades in Turkey, says parliament report
Over 35 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

Over 35 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey
Turkey making progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, says minister

Turkey making progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, says minister
Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks
Turkey condemns Boko Haram terror attack in Nigeria

Turkey condemns Boko Haram terror attack in Nigeria
WORLD Virus curfew to be lifted in Australia as global deaths near a million

Virus curfew to be lifted in Australia as global deaths near a million

An overnight curfew in Australia's second-largest city will be lifted this week, officials said on Sept. 27, even as the global coronavirus toll inched towards one million dead.    
ECONOMY OPEC turns 60 at critical moment for virus-hit oil

OPEC turns 60 at 'critical moment' for virus-hit oil

OPEC faces a critical moment in its 60-year history with the coronavirus crushing crude demand and prices, discord among its members, and threats from a world seeking cleaner fuels.    
SPORTS Turkish volleyball U20 exit Euro champs over virus

Turkish volleyball U20 exit Euro champs over virus

The Turkish men's national under-20 volleyball team withdrew from the CEV U20 Volleyball European Championship on Sept. 26 due to the presence of coronavirus cases.