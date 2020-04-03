Coronavirus death toll reaches 7,785 as daily cases increase by 1,721

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,721 in the past 24 hours, and 74 more people have died, taking the death toll to 7,785, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sept. 24.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 309,790, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,241 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 271,964.

Koca also said 113,317 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 9,721,687.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 6.6 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,573.

 

