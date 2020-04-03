Coronavirus death toll reaches 7,639 as daily cases increase by 1,692

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,692 in the past 24 hours, and 65 more people have died, taking the death toll to 7,639, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sept. 22.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 306,302, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,261 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 269,696.

Koca also said 114,311 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 9,496,268.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 6.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,522.

 

WORLD EU summit postponed after Michel guard catches Covid

EU summit postponed after Michel guard catches Covid

The European Union leaders’ summit due on Sept. 24 this week has been postponed after a security guard working for the host, EU chief Charles Michel, tested positive for coronavirus.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence index up in September

Consumer confidence index up in September

Consumer confidence in the Turkish economy increased in September, Turkey’s statistical authority announced on Sept. 22. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş falter in Turkish Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş falter in Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title hopefuls Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş both drew in their Week 2 games at home, losing precious two points in the race.