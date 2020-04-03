Coronavirus death toll reaches 7,574 as daily cases increase by 1,743

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,743 in the past 24 hours, and 68 more people have died, taking the death toll to 7,574, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sept. 21.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 304,610, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,202 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 268,435.

Koca also said 112,942 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 9,381,957.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 6.8 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,491.