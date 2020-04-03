Coronavirus death toll reaches 7,056 as daily cases increase by 1,527

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 7,056 as daily cases increase by 1,527

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,527 in the past 24 hours, and 57 more people have died, taking the death toll to 7,056, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sept. 13.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 291,162, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,102 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 258,833.

Koca also said 96,097 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 8,519,560.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,267.

 

