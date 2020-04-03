Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,951 as daily cases increase by 1,671

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,671 in the past 24 hours, and 56 more people have died, taking the death toll to 6,951, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sept. 11.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 288,126, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,117 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 256,524.

Koca also said 112,213 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 8,325,137.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.3 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,223.

 

