Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,895 as daily cases increase by 1,512

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,512 in the past 24 hours, and 58 more people have died, taking the death toll to 6,895, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sept. 10.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 286,455, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,219 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 255,407.

Koca also said 107,702 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 8,212,924.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.3 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,209.