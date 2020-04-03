Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,895 as daily cases increase by 1,512

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,895 as daily cases increase by 1,512

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,895 as daily cases increase by 1,512

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,512 in the past 24 hours, and 58 more people have died, taking the death toll to 6,895, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sept. 10.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 286,455, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,219 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 255,407.

Koca also said 107,702 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 8,212,924.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.3 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,209.

 

intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens

    Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens

  2. Turkey slams Macron's 'arrogant' comments on eastern Med

    Turkey slams Macron's 'arrogant' comments on eastern Med

  3. Turkish, Greek delegations meet in NATO headquarters over east Med agenda

    Turkish, Greek delegations meet in NATO headquarters over east Med agenda

  4. Turkey rejects Arab League decisions targeting country: Ministry

    Turkey rejects Arab League decisions targeting country: Ministry

  5. Right to first strike

    Right to first strike
Recommended
Turkish FM welcomes cooperation of Guinea-Bissau against FETÖ

Turkish FM welcomes cooperation of Guinea-Bissau against FETÖ
Turkey slams Macrons arrogant comments on eastern Med

Turkey slams Macron's 'arrogant' comments on eastern Med

Turkey rejects Arab League decisions targeting country: Ministry

Turkey rejects Arab League decisions targeting country: Ministry
Senior member of ISIL terror group detained in Ukraine

Senior member of ISIL terror group detained in Ukraine
COVID-19 cases increase among Turkish politicians

COVID-19 cases increase among Turkish politicians
Huge forest fire on Syrian border brought under control after 93 hours of efforts

Huge forest fire on Syrian border brought under control after 93 hours of efforts
Health minister warns of daily virus caseload surge as Turkey conducts nationwide inspections

Health minister warns of daily virus caseload surge as Turkey conducts nationwide inspections
WORLD Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast

Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast

A huge fire raged in Beirut port on Sept. 10 sparking alarm among Lebanese still reeling from a deadly dockside explosion that disfigured the capital last month.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

Turkish Airlines served a total of 2.6 million passengers in August, marking a 64.6 percent decline on an annual basis, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 on the travel industry.

SPORTS 21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

The first game of the new season in Turkish football’s top flight, Süper Lig, will be played on Sept. 11 raising the curtain on the first-ever 21-team competition in the league’s history.