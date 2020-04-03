Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,837 as daily cases increase by 1,673

Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,837 as daily cases increase by 1,673

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,673 in the past 24 hours, and 55 more people have died, taking the death toll to 6,837, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sept. 9.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 284,943, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 943 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 254,188.

Koca also said 111,193 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 8,105,222.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,181.

“The number of patients in critical condition continues to rise. Our losses hurt. What will stop this situation is compliance with the measures together,” Koca said on Sept. 8.

Meanwhile, health officials introduced new measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19, setting rules for standing passengers on public transport.

According to a statement, the number of standing passengers on metros and subways will be limited to half the vehicle’s capacity.

On metrobuses, passengers will be able to travel standing with only one-third of the capacity.

