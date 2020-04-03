Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,245 as daily cases increase by 1,517

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,245 as daily cases increase by 1,517

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,245 as daily cases increase by 1,517

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,517 in the past 24 hours, and 36 more people have died, taking the death toll to 6,245, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Aug. 28.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 265,515, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,017 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 241,809.

Koca also said 107,814 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 6,835,674.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 896.

 

 

intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Excavation starts in ancient city unconquered by Alexander the Great

    Excavation starts in ancient city unconquered by Alexander the Great

  2. Turkey may need to revise strategy to fight outbreak, says expert

    Turkey may need to revise strategy to fight outbreak, says expert

  3. Public furious over shocking explicit content in children’s book

    Public furious over shocking explicit content in children’s book

  4. New virus measures imposed as confirmed cases reach highest since mid-June

    New virus measures imposed as confirmed cases reach highest since mid-June

  5. Turkish, Libyan officials discuss Tripoli-Tobruk truce

    Turkish, Libyan officials discuss Tripoli-Tobruk truce
Recommended
Ankara says EU’s demand to stop activities in E Med ‘out of line

Ankara says EU’s demand to stop activities in E Med ‘out of line'
Turkey determined to preserve Idlib de-escalation zone: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey determined to preserve Idlib de-escalation zone: Presidential spokesperson
Video of market vendor getting university admission goes viral

Video of market vendor getting university admission goes viral
Public furious over shocking explicit content in children’s book

Public furious over shocking explicit content in children’s book
Human trials for vaccine in Turkey to begin in September

Human trials for vaccine in Turkey to begin in September
Turkey may need to revise strategy to fight outbreak, says expert

Turkey may need to revise strategy to fight outbreak, says expert
Turkish, Libyan officials discuss Tripoli-Tobruk truce

Turkish, Libyan officials discuss Tripoli-Tobruk truce
WORLD Putin says Russia has set up force to aid Belarus leader if needed

Putin says Russia has set up force to aid Belarus leader if needed

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Aug. 27 the Kremlin had set up a police force to support Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko at his request, although it would not be deployed unless unrest there spun out of control.
ECONOMY Turkey to become battery production hub: Minister

Turkey to become battery production hub: Minister

Turkey aims to become a hub for battery production with its investments in battery modules, packages and cells, a senior official said on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş was eliminated in the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round with a 3-1 loss against Greek club PAOK on Aug. 25.