Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,245 as daily cases increase by 1,517

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,517 in the past 24 hours, and 36 more people have died, taking the death toll to 6,245, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Aug. 28.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 265,515, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,017 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 241,809.

Koca also said 107,814 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 6,835,674.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 896.