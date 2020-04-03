Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,209 as daily cases increase by 1,491

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,491 in the past 24 hours, and 26 more people have died, taking the death toll to 6,209, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Aug. 27.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 263,998, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 995 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 240,792.

Koca also said 106,111 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 6,727,860.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.3 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 862.