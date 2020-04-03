Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,183 as daily cases increase by 1,313

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,313 in the past 24 hours, and 20 more people have died, taking the death toll to 6,183, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Aug. 26.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 262,507, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,002 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 239,797.

Koca also said 100,109 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 6,621,749.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 841.

 

 

